Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Singh Chautala expelled from INLD

Chandigarh, Nov 2: National President of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has expelled Dushyant Chautala, MP from Hisar and Digvijay Singh Chautala from primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

Dushyant Chautala has also been removed from the post of leader of the INLD Parliamentary Board.

Dushyant Chautala is a current member of Parliament representing Hisar Lok Sabha Constituency and Indian National Lok Dal. He defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi by 31,847 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. He is the youngest MP in current Lok Sabha.

Digvijay and Dushyant are sons of Ajay Singh Chautala, who is serving a jail sentence in the teacher recruitment scam.