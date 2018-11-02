  • search

Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Singh Chautala expelled from INLD

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chandigarh, Nov 2: National President of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has expelled Dushyant Chautala, MP from Hisar and  Digvijay Singh Chautala from primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

    Dushyant Chautala. PTI file photo
    Dushyant Chautala. PTI file photo

    Dushyant Chautala has also been removed from the post of leader of the INLD Parliamentary Board.

    Dushyant Chautala is a current member of Parliament representing Hisar Lok Sabha Constituency and Indian National Lok Dal. He defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi by 31,847 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. He is the youngest MP in current Lok Sabha.

    Digvijay and Dushyant are sons of Ajay Singh Chautala, who is serving a jail sentence in the teacher recruitment scam.

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 19:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue