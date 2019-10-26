  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dushyant Chautala betrayed people: Ex-BSF soldier quits JJP

    By Shreya
    |

    Chandigarh, Oct 26: Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had made headlines in early 2017 for complaining about the food he received as a BSF jawan has resigned from the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) following the party's tie-up with the BJP to form the new Haryana government.

    Tej Bahadur Yadav
    Tej Bahadur Yadav

    "Dushyant Chautala has betrayed the people of Haryana, and those who voted for him, by supporting the BJP to form the government. The people who gave the JJP 10 seats did so not because of him or the JJP name, but because of the ideals of Devi Lal," Tej Bahadur Yadav said in a strongly-worded video posted on Facebook on Friday.

    "So, as soon as the JJP formed an alliance with the BJP, I have quit from the party," he said.

    M L Khattar elected Legislative Party leader, to be sworn-in as Haryana CM tomorrow

    Yadav, who only joined the JJP last month, contested the election from Karnal against Manohar Lal Khattar. He finished a distant third, polling only 3,175 votes to Khattar's 79,722.

    Haryana got a fractured mandate, resulting in a hung Assembly, with the BJP winning 40 seats, Congress 31, JJP 10, independents 8 and INLD one.

    Soon after the election results on Thursday showed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party but stopped short of a simple majority, Khattar reached Delhi at night.

    The BJP announcing an alliance with the fledgling Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 of Haryana's 90 seats and was expected to play a key role in state politics.

    More TEJ PRATAP YADAV News

    Read more about:

    tej pratap yadav haryana assembly elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue