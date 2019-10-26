Dushyant Chautala betrayed people: Ex-BSF soldier quits JJP

Chandigarh, Oct 26: Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had made headlines in early 2017 for complaining about the food he received as a BSF jawan has resigned from the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) following the party's tie-up with the BJP to form the new Haryana government.

"Dushyant Chautala has betrayed the people of Haryana, and those who voted for him, by supporting the BJP to form the government. The people who gave the JJP 10 seats did so not because of him or the JJP name, but because of the ideals of Devi Lal," Tej Bahadur Yadav said in a strongly-worded video posted on Facebook on Friday.

"So, as soon as the JJP formed an alliance with the BJP, I have quit from the party," he said.

Yadav, who only joined the JJP last month, contested the election from Karnal against Manohar Lal Khattar. He finished a distant third, polling only 3,175 votes to Khattar's 79,722.

Haryana got a fractured mandate, resulting in a hung Assembly, with the BJP winning 40 seats, Congress 31, JJP 10, independents 8 and INLD one.

Soon after the election results on Thursday showed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party but stopped short of a simple majority, Khattar reached Delhi at night.

The BJP announcing an alliance with the fledgling Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 of Haryana's 90 seats and was expected to play a key role in state politics.