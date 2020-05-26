  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    During lockdown, 196 migrant workers died in road accidents

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: At least 196 migrants have been killed in road accidents since the lockdown came into force on March 25. This was revealed in a survey that was conducted by the SaveLife Foundation.

    During lockdown, 196 migrant workers died in road accidents

    The survey also said that during the same period a total of 601 people had lost their lives in 1,346 accidents. Coming to the migrants, the survey added that 866 of them were injured in road accidents. These numbers go on to show how dangerous our roads have remained despite the lockdown. The crash severity ration, which is the number of deaths to crashes has remained at 25 per cent, the same as before the lockdown, Piyush Tewari, the founder of SaveLife Foundation said. We must curb speeding and fatigued driving to curb crashes, he also said.

    Explained: Migrants' 'ghar wapsi' behind COVID-19 spike in India?

    In addition to the migrant workers, 35 essential workers have also lost their lives in road crashes during the period. 31 essential workers were injured in these accidents.

    Two months of free roads should have been used to correct all faults, We have submitted several reports pointing out the faults in our roads. Once that is corrected, driver sense improves, the numbers will dwindle, an official from the Road Safety Network has said.

    More MIGRANTS News

    Read more about:

    migrants road accident death toll

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue