YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    During Durga Puja, rains expected in Bengal, says IMD

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that rain is expected in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal during Durga Puja, the region's biggest festival that starts from next week.

    IMD

    "Light to moderate [rain] is expected over Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal till October 20. The rainfall may increase from October 21. Probability of rain is more between October 22 and 24," said an official at IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre in Kolkata.

    IMD officials claim Delhi records slight improvement in air quality

    Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 23 to October 26. But the festivities and pandal hopping are expected to start on October 19.

    "A low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around October 19. It could intensify thereafter. The system is expected to move towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Moisture-laden winds from the sea will gush because of this, triggering rain," said the official quoted above.

    PM Modi greets people as Navratri begins, hopes for positive change in lives of the poor

    October and November are part of the post-monsoon cyclone period and such systems often develop over the sea around this time. Some of the systems intensify into cyclones. Cyclone Bulbul, which killed scores of people, hit West Bengal in November 2019.

    The monsoon withdrawal from West Bengal is also likely to get delayed because of the low-pressure system.

    More MONSOON News

    Read more about:

    monsoon imd bengal

    Story first published: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 10:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X