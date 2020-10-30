YouTube
    During COVID-19 air travel much safer than eating out and grocery shopping

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: Eating out a restaurant and stepping out for grocery shopping is more dangerous than travelling in an airplane when it comes to contracting COVID-19.

    Scientists at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health published a study called Aviation Public Health Initiative in which it was claimed that the rate of transmission in passengers could be drastically reduced if they are encouraged to follow preventive measures.

    During COVID-19 air travel much safer than eating out and grocery shopping
    Representational Image

    The guidelines to curb the spread the virus mandate frequent washing of hands with soap, wearing masks all the time, ensuring constant ventilation and airflow in the aircraft and airport and regularly and cleaning and sanitising the planes.

    COVID-19 positivity rate drops as India scales up coronavirus testing capacity

    If followed the approach reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard aircraft below that of other routine activities during the pandemic, such as grocery shopping or eating out, the study said.

      The study also said, airlines and airports are campaigning to inform the public about actions they can take to reduce disease transmission on their journey. This includes public health safety information while booking, at check-in, boarding, and on the aircraft. Cabin crew receives training to identify and isolate potentially infected individuals should a case appear on board an aircraft.

      X