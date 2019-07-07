  • search
    During a brief stop-over Rijiju eats SAI hostel food

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, July 07: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had a brief stop-over at the airport and met the Sports Authority of India Eastern Center officials Saturday en route to Pune where he is slated to visit the Army Sports Institute.

    Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

    "It was a brief two-hour stopover so he could not visit the Eastern Regional Headquarters. But he had the dinner -- the same food the SAI trainees ate tonight at the hostel," Manmeet Singh Goindi director of SAI Eastern Centre told PTI.

    Rijiju has shared the dining table with athletes in other centres of the country as he has recently hiked the diet budget of the SAI trainees to bring parity with the others.

    Goindi further said Rijiju promised to visit the Kolkata centre soon to inaugurate the newly-laid synthetic athletics track, hockey Astro Turf, six cricket nets and the boundary wall which was refurbished to make the complex safer and more secured.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
