Durga Puja organisers’ forum to seek review of 'pandals no-entry zones' order today

Kolkata, Oct 20: Durga Puja organisers in Kolakata are likely to file a review petition on Tuesday against the Calcutta High Court order declaring pandals "no-entry zones" for visitors

As per the reports, the organisers will approach the court as part of the Forum for Durgotsav, an umbrella body of Durga Puja organisers.

Th high court on Monday ordered that all Durga Puja pandals across the state be declared no-entry zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A Division Bench of the high court comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee, hearing a public interest litigation, said that no visitors will be allowed to enter the marquees.

For small pandals, barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metres, the court ordered.

There should be no-entry boards on the barricades, it said.

The court also ordered that only 15 to 25 persons belonging to the organising committees will be allowed to enter the pandals.