    Durga Puja Carnival, a colourful show of gaiety and grandeur

    Kolkata, Oct 11: The Durga Puja Carnival an initiation by the West Bengal Government will showcase the award-winning idols of Goddess Durga of this year's Durga Puja Festivals.

    The event will provide glimpses of Bengal's rich and thriving cultural traditions, art and sculptures.

    This is the fourth edition of the annual show where the best puja of this year will parading down Red Road, showcasing their idols in a colourful show of gaiety and grandeur.

    Almost Seventy-eight puja committees are participating in this event this year. Nearly, 15,000 seating arrangements have been done for the audiences.

    Security arrangements have been tightened up by the Kolkata police across the entire stretch of Red Road with watchtowers and special police posts. Drones cameras will be used near the VIP zone sending back images to the police control room.

    A dozen LED screens have been installed to beam live images to those who are seated far away.

    Durga Puja Carnival, a 'mockery of democracy': Bengal BJP

    Many dignitaries like West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, members of diplomatic corps and other distinguished persons will be present at the function.

    Altogether 80 Biswa Bangla Sarad Samman 2019 award-winning community pujas will participate in the carnival before immersion.

    west bengal durga puja

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
