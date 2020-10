PM Modi's virtual address to West Bengal during Durga Puja on the table

Durga Puja 2020: Pandals declared no-entry zones for visitors, only organisers allowed

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Oct 19: The Calcutta High Court ruled on Monday that all the Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal will be no-entry zone for visitors and only organisers will allowed to enter the pandals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The names of people allowed to enter the pandals will be displayed outside it, the Calcutta High Court said.