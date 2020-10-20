YouTube
    Durga Puja 2020: Kolkata cops to distribute masks

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 20: Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma urged the people to strictly follow COVID-19 safety protocols during the festive season.

    Launching the Kolkata Traffic Police's 'Pujo Guide Map', Sharma said the police will distribute masks among the people from puja pandals.

    Open and shut case: Restaurant gives customers masks with zips in Kolkata

    "Always wear masks while going out and maintain physical distancing. Officer-in-charges of all the police stations have been asked to visit marketplaces and start miking, focusing on raising the awareness among the people about the health protocols," he said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 9:36 [IST]
