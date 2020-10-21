Durga Puja 2020: Calcutta HC gives partial relief to Puja organisers, up to 45 people allowed

What impact will Calcutta HC's order to ban Puja Pandals for visitors in Bengal have?

Kolkata, Oct 21: In partial relief to Puja organisers, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday eased its order which declared Durga Puja pandals 'no-entry zones' amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The court in its new order directed that not more than 45 people are allowed inside bigger pandals, while for smaller pandals, the number of maximum persons allowed up to 15.

What are the court directives?

'Dhakis' to be present outside the no-entry zone in each pandal.

For smaller pandals, 15 persons are allowed, while 60 people are allowed for larger pandals.

But not more than 45 to be present at any point of time.

List of persons who are allowed in the pandal should be fixed on a day-to-day basis and the list has to be hung every day at 8 am.

Earlier on Monday, the Calcutta High Court had declared all pandals across West Bengal no-entry zones to prevent the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. The court had said that no visitors will be allowed to enter the marquees.

There should be 'no-entry' boards on the barricades, it had said. The court had also ordered that only 15 to 25 persons belonging to the organising committees will be allowed to enter the pandals.