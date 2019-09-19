Durga puja 2019: This puja pandal in Howrah will make you “Relive your childhood”

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 19: Having lived in both the 90s and the 2000s, We all have seen several toys of our childhood has vanished into oblivion. And to relive our childhood memories and take us down to the memory lane a Durga puja committee of Howrah, Kolkata has come up with a unique thought this year as they are completing 75 years.

With the advent of technology and improved comfort, the influence of mobile and video games has eliminated some of the most popular and iconic toys of our childhood.

But this year the "Swastha O Sanskriti Sansad" Durga Puja committee of Howrah has come up with a beautiful and adorable thought. The club is celebrating it's Platinum jubilee, as it is completing 75 years. To mark this occasion their theme for the Pandal is "Relive your childhood".

Durga puja 2019: Kolkata to witness Balakot airstrikes in pandal

The pandal will be decorated with many of the lost iconic toys of our childhood. And some of the toys that are still alive among our ancestor

At the entrance there will be Bioscope, through which visitors will enter the pandal. Inside the pandal, visitors will get the glimpses of all the lost iconic toys. This is symbolism, as through a Bioscope one will travel the memory lane of their childhood here.

The iconic toys will be placed through the installation process. The creative minds behind this beautiful concept are- Suman Nandi and Abhijit Mandal.

The pandal is divided into three parts, in the first part will be the toys that were being sold in the village fairs, the second part will have plastic toys and the final part will have the paper toys.

In pics: How preparations for Durga Puja pandals are going on

Visitors will get to see many iconic toys like- Ludo, (Khelna bati) Kitchen toys, (Putul) dolls, (Danguli) Gilli Danda, Top, Taalpatar shipai (toys made of dry leaves of Asian palm tree), Paper boats, kites, paper birds and etc.

So this puja don't forget to visit Howrah, Kadamtala to relive your childhood.