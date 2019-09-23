Durga puja 2019: Rituals and significance of Maha Navami puja

  • search
    Kolkata, Sep 23: Navami or the ninth day during Navratri is considered highly auspicious. This day is celebrated as Mahanavami. Maha Navami - this term means the great ninth day. It is believed that on this day Maa Durga took the form of Mahisasur Mardini to destroy Mahishaura, the demon who was terrorizing our universe.

    Representational image
    Rituals performed on Maha Navami:

    The celebrations of Maha Navami begin with the culmination of Sandi Puja. On this day, Maha Arti is performed, which proclaims the formal end of the religious ceremonies including rituals and customs.

    Mahisasur Mardini
    On this day, people enjoy to the fullest and the streets of Kolkata become an ocean of people dancing and singing soaked in the festive mood. Food in the form of Navami bhog is offered to the Goddess and later distributed among the devotees as Prasad.

    In Mysore, on this day the Royal sword is worshiped and is taken out in processions on illustrated elephants and camels.

    Durga puja
    Items needed for Maha Navami Puja:

    Food Offerings: Betel leaves, pan masala, 40 or 22 bowls of madhupakka, honey, sugar, curd, ghee, 40 or 22 noibiddos, four small noibiddos.

    Cloth Offerings: Clothes for Lakshmi, Saraswati, Chandi, Kartik, Ganesh, Shiva, Vishnu, the nine planets, the peacock, mouse, lion, demon, buffalo, ox, snake, Jaya, Bijoya and Ram, one dantakashto , one sari for the main puja.

    Puja Items: Flowers, 40 or 22 finger rings made of kusha, one ghoti , one nosering, iron, two conch shells, a box of vermillion, flower garland, belpatra garland, a chandmala, one plate, items needed for the yadnya (fire sacrifice), bel leaves, gift for the Purohit.

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 17:42 [IST]
