Durga Puja 2019: No animal sacrifice in this 500-year-old Tripura Sundari temple

By Simran Kashyap

Agartala, Oct 07: For the first time in over 500 years, no animal has been sacrificed for the past three days at one of the 51 Hindu shaktipeethas of the country, Mata Tripurasundari Temple in Tripura's Udaipur after the state's high court banned the practice last month.

The practice has been stopped since October 5. The development has been welcomed by many, the priests, temple executives and some devotees say they would have liked the tradition to continue.

Kamakhya Temple complex consists of several temples around the main temple including those of Goddesses Bhuvaneshvari, Bagalamukhi, Chinnamasta, Tripura Sundari, Tara, Kali, Bhairavi, Dhumavati, Matangi and Kamala.

Kamakhya Temple is one among the 51 shakti peeths and represents the yoni of Sati devi. It is said that Lord Shiva, furious over the self immolation of Sati devi, danced the dance of destruction (Tandav) and threatened to destroy the whole world.

The temple, is located on Kamagiri or Neelachal Parbat (eight kilometers from Guwahati), is the abode of the supernatural and occult. It is sacred to the tantriks all over India and is home to black magic and tantrik practices.

Tripura HC bans animal sacrifice in all Tripura temples

On September 27 this year, a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh of the Tripura High court passed a judgememt on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), banning animal sacrifice in the state's temples with immediate effect.

The bench directed all the district magistrates and superintendents of police of the state to ensure implementation of the order forthwith.

The PIL was filed in 2018 by Subhash Bhattacharjee, a retired judge of a local court.

It also directed the state chief secretary to immediately install CCTV cameras at two major temples of the state - Devi Tripureswari temple and Chaturdas Devata temple - where a large number of animals are sacrificed.

Durga Puja in Tripura:

A total of 2,459 Durga Pujas are being organised in the state this year, of which 869 are in the urban areas whereas the remaining are in the rural parts, an officer said. Director General of Police, Akhil Kumar Shukla, said strict security arrangements are in place because of the puja.

A total of 9,250 personnel, including 5,150 from the Tripura State Rifles and 4,100 from the state police, have been deployed across the state to prevent untoward incidents during the festivities, he said.

Some 208 police assistance booths, 89 watchtowers and 119 CCTV cameras have been installed at the Durga Pujas in the state, the DGP said. The BSF has been requested to seal the 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh during the festivities, he said, adding that over 1,000 police personnel have been kept on reserve.

