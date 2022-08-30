In Jharkhand's Dumka, Teen, held for setting girl on fire, smiles on his way to custody

Dumka killing: SIT formed to probe case reaches victim's residence

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ranchi, Aug 30: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the brutal killing of Dumka's Class 12 girl who died after being set ablaze by a man in Dumka for not reciprocating his overtures. A 10-member probe team headed by CID DSP Sandeep Kumar Gupta arrived at the residence of the victim to collect the evidence from the site which will be later presented before the court.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), CID and Finger Print bureau have been involved to investigate the into the matter.

The incident took place in Jharkhand's Dumka district on 23 August. The accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman, aged 19, from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, according to police.

Second accused in Dumka killing case arrested; Protests erupt in Jharkhand: Key points

The woman, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), died in the early hours of Sunday. Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka, after which Section 144 was imposed.

"We are collecting evidence from the site which will be later presented before the court. We received an order to come here on Monday," said Sandeep Kumar Gupta, DSP, CID.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman, aged 19, from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, according to police.

The woman, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), died in the early hours of Sunday. "We are collecting evidence from the site which will be later presented before the court. We received an order to come here on Monday," said Sandeep Kumar Gupta, DSP, CID.

Dumka woman set ablaze: Jharkhand CM announces Rs 10 lakh for victim's kin

Another person, who allegedly had supplied petrol to the main accused, has also been arrested, Dumka Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra told PTI. The second accused has been identified as Chotu Khan alias Naeem, he said.