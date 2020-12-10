Due to low visibility, Yamuna expressway reduces speed limit till February 15

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to reduce the maximum speed limit for vehicles running on the expressway. This development comes after reports of several accidents at the Yamuna Expressway and Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida.

With coming to an effect from December 15, 2020 till February 15, 2021 the maximum speed limit of vehicles on Yamuna Expressway will be reduced to 80 kmph from 100 kmph. The maximum speed limit for heavy vehicles which is currently 80 kmph will be reduced to 60 kmph.

"We have reduced the speed limit from 100km per hour (kph) to 80 kph for light vehicles and from 80kph to 60kph for heavy vehicles in view of foggy weather conditions that can cause accidents. In the past couple of days, there has been almost zero visibility on the expressway causing some accidents," said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, YEIDA.

The reports further said that the authority has decided to arrange tea for the commuters at toll plazas so that the drivers stay alert and do not fall asleep in the early morning hours.

"As per the past records, accidents do take place during wee hours because the drivers fall asleep. If they halt at toll plazas and have tea, then it will help reducing accidents," said Singh.

During winter, speed reduction is a usual procedure on the expressway. Visibility on the Yamuna Expressway is reduced due to fog in the winters due to which travelling on the expressway becomes dangerous. Due to fog, many passengers have died on the expressway in recent days.