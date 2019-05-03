  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dubious transfers of Rs 64.86 crore get mention in ED chargesheet against Zakir Naik

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 03: The Enforcement Directorate has identified properties belonging to Zakir Nail in Dubai and London. In its chargesheet, the ED has said that it attached properties that included investment in mutual funds, the Islamic International School building in Chennai, three godowns, land in Pune and Mumbai and two buildings.

    File photo of Zakir Naik
    File photo of Zakir Naik

    The ED states that the Islamic Research Foundation received 64.86 crore between 2003 and 2017, most of which were from dubious and unknown sources. The funds were largely used to organise PEACE conferences. Further it was stated that an amount of Rs 49.20 crore was transferred from 2012 to 2016 from Zakir Naik's accounts maintained in Dubai to his personal accounts in India.

    ED files prosecution complaint: How Zakir Naik laundered money

    Further the probe revealed that the Mumbai based Harmony Media allegedly recorded speeches and forwarded the edited versions to the Global Broadcasting Corporation in Dubai and the UK based Islamic Research Foundation International's for further broadcast on Peace TV. The ED also alleged that DVDs too were circulated.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ZAKIR NAIK News

    Read more about:

    zakir naik chargesheet enforcement directorate islamic research foundation

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue