  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight suffers technical glitch lands back in Mumbai's airport

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 10: A SpiceJet flight landed back at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai a few moments after taking off on Thursday. The situation arose due to a technical glitch in the aircraft.

    Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight suffers technical glitch

    The Dubai-bound flight SG13 was delayed by four hours following the glitch. More details awaited.

    Earlier on January 6, a SpiceJet flight, carrying over 140 passengers along with crew members, made an emergency landing at Varanasi airport due to a technical snag on Sunday. All the people on-board were safe.

    Read more about:

    mumbai airport spicejet

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue