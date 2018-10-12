DU SOL B.Com Result 2018 declared, how to check

New Delhi, Oct 12: The DU SOL B.Com Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

DU School of Open Learning (SOL) had organized the examinations for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part I, Part II and Part III in the months of May and June 2018, earlier this year. The results of B.Com Honors, BA (H) English and BA (H) PS for Part 1, 2, 3 Examinations 2018 are also available.

Candidates can apply for Revaluation or Rechecking of their Answer Scripts within three weeks of the declaration of results.

Meanwhile, the School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU) has extended the online admissions window for M.A. Sanskrit, B.A. Programme, B.Com, B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons.) English and B.A. (Hons.) Political Science courses till 20th October 2018. The results are available on sol.du.ac.in.

How to check DU SOL B.Com Result 2018:

Go to sol.du.ac.in

Clock on B.Com Part-1,2,3 Result or B.A.(H) English Part-1,2,3, B.A.(H)PS Part-1,2,3 & B.Com (H) Part-1,2,3 Result

Enter your SOL roll number and other details

Submit

Download results

View Results

Take a printout