India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

DU SOL B.Com Result 2018 declared, how to check

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 12: The DU SOL B.Com Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    DU SOL B.Com Result 2018 declared, how to check

    DU School of Open Learning (SOL) had organized the examinations for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part I, Part II and Part III in the months of May and June 2018, earlier this year. The results of B.Com Honors, BA (H) English and BA (H) PS for Part 1, 2, 3 Examinations 2018 are also available.

    Candidates can apply for Revaluation or Rechecking of their Answer Scripts within three weeks of the declaration of results.

    Meanwhile, the School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU) has extended the online admissions window for M.A. Sanskrit, B.A. Programme, B.Com, B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons.) English and B.A. (Hons.) Political Science courses till 20th October 2018. The results are available on sol.du.ac.in.

    How to check DU SOL B.Com Result 2018:

    • Go to sol.du.ac.in
    • Clock on B.Com Part-1,2,3 Result or B.A.(H) English Part-1,2,3, B.A.(H)PS Part-1,2,3 & B.Com (H) Part-1,2,3 Result
    • Enter your SOL roll number and other details
    • Submit
    • Download results
    • View Results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    delhi university results

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue