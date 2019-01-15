DU Result 2018: Delhi University UG V Semester results declared, here's direct link

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 15: DU Result 2018 for November, December 2018 UG examinations has been released on the official website du.ac.in.

The students are advised to download and take a print out of results as it would not be available on the website for a long time.

How to check results

Go to the DU official website- du.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the exam and result section

A new tab would be opened

On the new tab, click on the statement of marks

Select your college and enter your examination roll number

Click on submit

Your results will be appeared on the screen

Take a print out of the same for future reference