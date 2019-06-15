DU fist cut off list date: Check details

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 15: The DU is likely to release its first cut-off list by the end of this month as the Delhi High Court Friday directed the university to extend its registration date to June 22, officials said.

    The Delhi University's online registration process had commenced on May 30 and was supposed to end on June 14 at 11.59 pm. It was to release the first cut-off list on June 20.

    "We will have to study the order and make changes to the portal and other systems in place. The first cut-off was to be released on June 22 but now it will most likely come out by June 29 or 30. This would mean that the admission process will be delayed by 10 days," an official said.

    Over 3.40 lakh students had registered on the varsity portal till 11.44 pm on Friday and 2,38,962 had made payments.

    Rasal Singh, a member of standing committee on admissions, said there should be an admission branch that must take opinions from all the stakeholders while finalising admission norms and should work through the year.

    He said things are most likely to be clear by Saturday.

    The High Court directed Delhi University and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to allow students to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses at the varsity for the current academic session based on the eligibility criteria of 2018-19.

    A bench of justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh extended the deadline from June 14 to June 22 for students to apply for the undergraduate courses in DU.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
