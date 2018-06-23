DU first cut off: Over 15,000 admissions take place

Over 15,000 admissions took place after the first cut-off list, almost seven times the number last year.

According to a varsity official, out of over 56,000 seats, 15,245 seats were filled which was a record-breaking number. Last year, 2,200 seats were filled after the first cut-offs.

The top five colleges where students took admission were Hindu College, where 950 seats were filled, followed by Ramjas College, where 926 seats were filled, Gargi College For Women, where 776 seats were filled, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, where 632 seats were filled, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, where 632 seats were filled, according to data shared by the varsity.

The top courses were BA(Prog), where 1,929 seats were filled, followed by BCom (Hons), where 1,606 seats were filled, with the third most popular course being BA(Hons) Political Science, where 1,260 seats were filled.

The other top courses were BA(Hons) History where 1,075 seats were filled and BCom where 1,068 seats were filled, the final data stated.

On June 19, which was day one of admissions, the Delhi University's server came under severe pressure and the DigiLocker, a government-owned public cloud storage where certificates and documents were stored, was not integrated with the varsity portal.

The second day and the third day of the admissions went off smoothly, said officials.

The second cut-off is expected on Sunday and the officials are expecting a huge rush at that time.

According to the admission rules, applicants need to study the cut-off list, select courses and colleges on the university website, take printout of the admission slip and finally approach the respective colleges with the slip and required documents.

Today was also the last day of ECA trials for almost 18,000 students.

The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list on June 18 for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to the last year.

The highest cut-off this year is 98.75 per cent for BA (programme) in Lady Shri Ram College. Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Hons) in Journalism, while LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) in Psychology.

Last year, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. In humanities stream, Khalsa College had set the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) in Political Science.

In science stream this year, the highest cut-off was 98 per cent for BSc (Hons) in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also had a cut-off of 98 per cent for its BSc (Hons) in Computer Science course.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.

