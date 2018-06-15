DU Admission 2018: How to download admit card

Here are the steps to download the DU Admission 2018 entrance exam admit cards. The process can be done through the official website.

The details of the DU admit cards will be send to the registered email ids of the candidates. The details regarding this can be found at the admission dashboard of the DU website.

More than three lakh students had registered for about 55,000 seats in UG courses -- merit and entrance-based both, however, according to an official from DU, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments.

The first cut-off list for DU merit based admission process will be released on June 19, meanwhile, north-campus based St. Stephen's College has released its first cut-off list this week. The admit cards can be downloaded at http://admission.du.ac.in.

