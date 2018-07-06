  • search

DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 declared, how to check

    New Delhi, July 6: The DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Karnataka declared the diploma result for Polytechnic 2nd, 4th, and 6th semester examination 2018.

    The exam for Polytechnic even semester was conducted in April and May 2018 at various centres in the state. Apart from the official websites, the result will also be available on third party result hosting websites. You could check the results on btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in.

    How to check DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018:

    • Go to btekarlinx.net or dte.kar.nic.in
    • Click on the link for 'Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2018'.
    • A new page will open. On the new page, submit your institute code, registration number and semester numbers.
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 7:57 [IST]
