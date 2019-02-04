  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DSSSB Primary Teacher Result 2018: Check cut off marks, vacancy details here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: The DSSSB Primary Teacher Result 2018 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    DSSSB Primary Teacher Result 2018: Check cut off marks, vacancy details here

    The DSSSB has also released the cutoff marks of the recruitment examination held for the post of teacher (primary). A total of 73,488 candidates had appeared in written examination held on 30/09/2018, 13/10/2018, 14/10/2018 and 28/10/2018. The results are available on dsssbonline.nic.in.

    DSSSB Primary Teacher Result 2018 cutoff marks:

    • For Unreserved Category - 117.52
    • For OBC - 98.50
    • For SC - 94.23
    • For ST - 60.72
    • Including PH (OH) - 88.17
    • Including PH (VH) - 60.98

    DSSSB Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam 2018: Vacancy Details

    • Total No. of vacancies for Unreserved category - 1610
    • Total No. of vacancies for OBC category - 1286
    • Total No. of vacancies for SC category - 714
    • Total No. of vacancies for ST category - 756

    How to check DSSSB Primary Teacher Result 2018:

    • Go to dsssbonline.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue