DSSSB Primary Teacher Result 2018: Check cut off marks, vacancy details here

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The DSSSB Primary Teacher Result 2018 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The DSSSB has also released the cutoff marks of the recruitment examination held for the post of teacher (primary). A total of 73,488 candidates had appeared in written examination held on 30/09/2018, 13/10/2018, 14/10/2018 and 28/10/2018. The results are available on dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB Primary Teacher Result 2018 cutoff marks:

For Unreserved Category - 117.52

For OBC - 98.50

For SC - 94.23

For ST - 60.72

Including PH (OH) - 88.17

Including PH (VH) - 60.98

DSSSB Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam 2018: Vacancy Details

Total No. of vacancies for Unreserved category - 1610

Total No. of vacancies for OBC category - 1286

Total No. of vacancies for SC category - 714

Total No. of vacancies for ST category - 756

