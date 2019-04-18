  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dry days in April and May 2019: Dates when liquor shops be open in your city

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Chilling with a mug of beer is a common sight after work hours. But we have news that will kill your chilling a bit. Yes, Dry days! Dry days or 'no alcohol days' are those days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted either all over India or in some select states or cities. It generally occur in most states on days of national or religious importance such as Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. However, Dry days can also be observed on election days pertaining to the specific state.

    Dry days in April and May 2019: Dates when liquor shops be open in your city
    Representational Image

    So, here we advise you to check this list of dates in the month of April and May, when alcohol will not be available for sale in your city. Thank us later.

    List of dry days in April and May 2019:

    So here's the list based on your city which you'll need to keep yourself updated with and plan your drinking parties accordingly.

    Hyderabad:

    • 9 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 10 April: Full day (Elections)
    • 11 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 14 April: Full day (Ram Navami)

    Bengaluru:

    • 16 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 17 April: Full day (Elections)
    • 18 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

    Chennai:

    • 16 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 17 April: Full day (Elections)
    • 18 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 1 May: Full day (Labour Day)

    Goa:

    • 21 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 22 April: Full day (Elections)
    • 23 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

    Pune:

    • 14 April: Full day (Ram Navami/Ambedkar Jayanti)
    • 21 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 22 April: Full day (Elections)
    • 23 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 1 May: Full day (Maharashtra Day)

    Mumbai

    • 27 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 28 April: Full day (Elections)
    • 29 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 1 May: Full day (Maharashtra Day)

    Thane:

    • 27 April, Saturday: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 28 April, Sunday: Full Day (Elections)
    • 29 April, Monday: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 1 May, Wednesday: Full day (Maharashtra Day)

    Nashik:

    • 14 April: Full day (Ambedkar Jayanti)
    • 27 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 28 April: Full day (Elections)
    • 29 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 1 May: Full day (Maharashtra Day)

    Udaipur:

    • 17 April: Full day (Mahavir Jayanti)
    • 27 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 28 April: Full day (Elections)
    • 29 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

    Jaipur:

    • 17 April: Full day (Mahavir Jayanti)
    • 4 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 5 May: Full Day (Elections)
    • 6 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

    Delhi:

    • 14 April: Full day (Ram Navami)
    • 17 April: Full day (Mahavir Jayanti)
    • 19 April: Full day (Good Friday)
    • 10 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 11 May: Full Day (Elections)
    • 12 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

    Gurgaon:

    • 10 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 11 May: Full Day (Elections)
    • 12 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

    Kolkata:

    • 17 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 18 May: Full Day (Elections)
    • 19 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

    Shimla:

    • 17 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 18 May: Full Day (Elections)
    • 19 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

    Chandigarh:

    • 17 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)
    • 18 May: Full Day (Elections)
    • 19 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

    Also, May 23 is the counting day and is a dry day for the whole country.

    lok-sabha-home

    More LIQUOR News

    Read more about:

    liquor shops

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue