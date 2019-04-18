Dry days in April and May 2019: Dates when liquor shops be open in your city

New Delhi, Apr 18: Chilling with a mug of beer is a common sight after work hours. But we have news that will kill your chilling a bit. Yes, Dry days! Dry days or 'no alcohol days' are those days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted either all over India or in some select states or cities. It generally occur in most states on days of national or religious importance such as Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. However, Dry days can also be observed on election days pertaining to the specific state.

So, here we advise you to check this list of dates in the month of April and May, when alcohol will not be available for sale in your city. Thank us later.

Hyderabad:

9 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

10 April: Full day (Elections)

11 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

14 April: Full day (Ram Navami)

Bengaluru:

16 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

17 April: Full day (Elections)

18 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

Chennai:

16 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

17 April: Full day (Elections)

18 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

1 May: Full day (Labour Day)

Goa:

21 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

22 April: Full day (Elections)

23 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

Pune:

14 April: Full day (Ram Navami/Ambedkar Jayanti)

21 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

22 April: Full day (Elections)

23 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

1 May: Full day (Maharashtra Day)

Mumbai



27 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

28 April: Full day (Elections)

29 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

1 May: Full day (Maharashtra Day)

Thane:

27 April, Saturday: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

28 April, Sunday: Full Day (Elections)

29 April, Monday: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

1 May, Wednesday: Full day (Maharashtra Day)

Nashik:

14 April: Full day (Ambedkar Jayanti)

27 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

28 April: Full day (Elections)

29 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

1 May: Full day (Maharashtra Day)

Udaipur:

17 April: Full day (Mahavir Jayanti)

27 April: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

28 April: Full day (Elections)

29 April: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

Jaipur:

17 April: Full day (Mahavir Jayanti)

4 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

5 May: Full Day (Elections)

6 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

Delhi:

14 April: Full day (Ram Navami)

17 April: Full day (Mahavir Jayanti)

19 April: Full day (Good Friday)

10 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

11 May: Full Day (Elections)

12 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

Gurgaon:

10 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

11 May: Full Day (Elections)

12 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

Kolkata:

17 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

18 May: Full Day (Elections)

19 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

Shimla:

17 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

18 May: Full Day (Elections)

19 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

Chandigarh:

17 May: After 6pm (approx) (Elections)

18 May: Full Day (Elections)

19 May: Till 6pm (approx) (Elections)

Also, May 23 is the counting day and is a dry day for the whole country.