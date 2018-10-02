‘Drunk with power’: Opposition slams govt over police action against farmers

Farmers cannot even come to Delhi to air grievances: Rahul

Reacting to the development, Congress president Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP for "brutal beating up" of farmers at the Delhi border on the International Day of Non-Violence and said that they cannot even air their grievances in the national capital.

"On International Day of Non-Violence, the BJP's two-year Gandhi Jayanti celebrations began with the brutal beating of farmers peacefully coming to Delhi. Now, the farmers cannot even air the grievances coming to the capital!" he tweeted in Hindi.

Congress lashes out at Modi govt over police action against farmers

Condemning the police action, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said if the Centre could write off huge debt of a few industrialists why it could not waive the loans of farmers.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged that "arrogance has gone to his head".

"Instead of hearing them out, farmers are brutalised and beaten up. The Baadshah in the Delhi Sultanate is drunk with power," the Congress leader alleged.

Sitaram Yechury calls PM Modi government anti-farmer

Hitting out at the police action against the farmers, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "We strongly condemn this action and atrocities on farmers. This once again demonstrates the anti-farmer attitude of the Modi government."

"Modi government has backtracked on all its promises made to farmers. This anger and protest is not bothering the Modi government," he said.

Mayawati slams BJP over lathicharge on farmers

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday termed the police lathi-charge on agitating farmers the "height" of anarchy and warned that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party should be prepared to bear its consequences.

Condemning the police action, Mayawati said, "This is the height of the BJP government's anarchy and it shall remain prepared to bear its consequences."

"The BJP, which came to power promising to bring the good days of the farmers' by doubling their income, has targeted them with tear-gas shells, lathis when they only wanted to march to the Gandhi sthal on Gandhi Jayanti and hold protest demonstration over their problems" the Dalit leader said.

Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that preventing a protest march of farmers from entering the national capital was "wrong" and pitched for allowing them entry into the city.

"Why are the farmers being stopped from entering Delhi? It's wrong. Delhi belongs to all. They should be given entry in Delhi. We support their demands," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event held at the Delhi assembly to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Akhilesh Yadav extends support to farmers

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also extended his party's support to the protesting farmers and alleged the farm community has been hit hard by the rising fuel prices, as well as due to the decisions like the GST rollout and demonetisation.

"The farmers have come out in support of their various demands... If we look at things, in the past over four years, almost 50,000 farmers have committed suicide, mostly in BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav speaks of back stabbing

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said that by discarding the Swaminathan committee report, the Modi government has stabbed the farmers in the back.

"Modi ji, though farmers, unlike capitalists, cannot fill your pockets, but at least don't get them beaten up. If you would have seen poverty, you would not have committed so many atrocities on farmers," he tweeted in Hindi.

Govt talks fail

Seeking to convince the farmers to move back from their protest, the government announced that a committee of chief ministers will look into their demands, but the protesters stayed put saying they were not "satisfied" with the assurance.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh held discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and a few others to discuss the farmers' issue, after which Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met the protesters to assure them that their demands will be looked into.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)