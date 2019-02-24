  • search
    Drunk man kills 5-month pregnant wife in Hyderabad after argument

    Hyderabad, Feb 24: A drunk man killed his 5-month pregnant wife after an argument at their residence in Asif Nagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

    It is learnt that after killing 24-year-old K. Shalini, the accused, identfied as P. Vijay Kumar, who is a painter, allegedly sat next to her body for a while, and surrendered before the police.

    He told them that he had strangled Shalini around 3.30 a.m. after the couple had a fight. Soon after getting information about the murder, the Asif Nagar police rushed to the spot and recovered the woman's body, which was found lying on the floor.

    In 2013, Vijay married Shalini, who was his neighbour after they both fell in love, and their families accepted. According to police, the couple have three children and she had conceived for the fourth time.The couple had frequent altercations and Vijay and his elderly mother used to beat her. The accused, who was a part-time craftsman, was addicted to alcohol.

    Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case has been registered against the accused Vijay Kumar and further Police probe is underway.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
