Drunk man forcibly kisses cop during Bonalu Celebrations, gets slapped in return

By Simran Kashyap

Hyderabad, July 30: A man found himself in legal trouble after he forcibly kissed a police officer during Bonalu festival celebrations in Hyderabad's Nallakunta area. The video of the incident has gone viral on various social media platforms. The video shows a group of men dancing on the street.

As Sub-Inspector K Mahender passes the spot, a resident of Makajgiri in Hyderabad, 28-year-old P Bhanu, who appears to be inebriated state, grabs hold of the policeman hugs and plants a kiss on his face.

The policeman then reacts by slapping the man, who stumbles back and continues dancing.

Based on the complaint, the Station House Officer has registered a case under IPC 353 (Obstruction of public servant from doing duty). The man has been detained by the Nallakunta police.

A youth in Hyderabad booked for disturbing a cop from doing duty. A viral video shown youth kissing the copy forcibly even as he resisted. pic.twitter.com/YPn9e88PlF — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) July 30, 2019

Bonalu festival is celebrated to worship Goddess Mahakali. To mark the day, devotees across Andhra and Telangana take out processions and perform special poojas to thank the Goddess for fulfillment of vows.