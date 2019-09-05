  • search
    Drunk Bengaluru man on two-wheeler fined Rs 17,000 for violating traffic rules

    By Simran Kashyap
    Bengaluru, Sep 05: A Bengaluru resident had to pay a fine of a Rs 17,000 for violating multiple traffic rules on Tuesday evening.

    Drunk Bengaluru man on two-wheeler fined Rs 17,000 for violating traffic rules
    According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, this is the highest fine amount paid in the city since the higher fines kicked in on Sunday.

    MV Act 2019 effect: Auto-rickshaw driver fined Rs 35,200 for jumping light, not having papers

    The motorist, identified as Akash, is a resident of Varthur and works with a private company. The offender Akash was fined for drunk driving, riding without a license and as both he and his pillion driver did not have helmets.

    • Driving drunk : Rs 10,000
    • Driving without licence : Rs 5,000
    • Driving without helmet : Rs 1,000
    • Pillion without helmet : Rs 1,000

    The police on Kanakapura Road caught him without a helmet and stopped him. Following that he was tested for alcohol on his breath, which showed he had nearly six times the permissible amount of alcohol.

    They were returning home after dining at a bar and restaurant when they were caught by the police.

    The violation was reported at Raghuvanahalli near the KSIC College Junction, reported Deccan Herald.

    These new fine amounts have been fixed as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. The law was passed by both the Houses after three major amendments recently after two years it was first introduced.

