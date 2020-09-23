Drugs probe: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha kapoor, Sara Ali Khan summoned by NCB

New Delhi, Sep 23: Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) in the drug related probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

As per reports, Deepika will be called for questioning on September 25 while Rakulpreet will be questioned on September 24.

During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced.

Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday. During her questioning, the NCB got information about many persons allegedly having an active role in the Bollywood-drug nexus, the official said.

Some WhatsApp chats of the persons who were questioned earlier by the NCB suggested discussion about drugs, he said.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death. Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here on June 14.