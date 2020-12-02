Drugs case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik gets bail

YouTube
    Mumbai, Dec 02: Showik Chakraborty, arrested in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai.

    The NCB is probing multiple drug angles linked to Singh's death.

    It began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to Rajput's death case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

    Rhea, who was also arrested by the NCB in September, was released on bail last month.

      Rajput was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

