Drugs case: Nawab Malik to hold press conference today, says will reveal 'the truth' today
Mumbai, Nov 07: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik will address a press conference on Sunday, four days after teasing yet another expose in the ongoing drugs controversy in the state.
"I will address a live press conference tomorrow, Sunday 7th November 2021, at 10am. Venue-Noor Manzil, LBS Marg, Kurla, Mumbai," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said in a tweet on Saturday.
I will address a live Press Conference tomorrow, Sunday 7th November 2021 at 10 am.— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 6, 2021
Venue - Noor Manzil, LBS marg, Kurla, Mumbai
Story first published: Sunday, November 7, 2021, 9:20 [IST]