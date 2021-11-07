Cruise drugs party organisers took nod from Centre, not Maha govt, says Nawab Malik

MHT CET Counselling registration begins: All you should know

In Pics: India's first open-air rooftop, Jio drive-in theatre to open in Mumbai today

Maharashtra may witness 1.2 million active COVID-19 cases: State gears up for 3rd wave

Social media chatter says Mukesh Ambani moving to UK

Drugs case: Nawab Malik to hold press conference today, says will reveal 'the truth' today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 07: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik will address a press conference on Sunday, four days after teasing yet another expose in the ongoing drugs controversy in the state.

"I will address a live press conference tomorrow, Sunday 7th November 2021, at 10am. Venue-Noor Manzil, LBS Marg, Kurla, Mumbai," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said in a tweet on Saturday.

I will address a live Press Conference tomorrow, Sunday 7th November 2021 at 10 am.

Venue - Noor Manzil, LBS marg, Kurla, Mumbai — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 6, 2021

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 7, 2021, 9:20 [IST]