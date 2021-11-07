Drugs case: Nawab Malik to hold press conference today, says will reveal 'the truth' today

YouTube
    Mumbai, Nov 07: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik will address a press conference on Sunday, four days after teasing yet another expose in the ongoing drugs controversy in the state.

    "I will address a live press conference tomorrow, Sunday 7th November 2021, at 10am. Venue-Noor Manzil, LBS Marg, Kurla, Mumbai," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said in a tweet on Saturday.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 7, 2021, 9:20 [IST]
    X