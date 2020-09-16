Drugs case: Kannada actor-couple Aindrita Ray, Diganth appear before CCB for inquiry

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 16: Kannada film actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray on Wednesday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the drug case.

The CCB, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, had issued notice to the actor-couple on Tuesday.

"We have received a telephonic notice from the Central Crime Branch for an ongoing enquiry at 11am tomorrow. We will be present and fully cooperate with the CCB," Aindrita tweeted on Tuesday.

The probe agency on Tuesday swooped down on the lavish bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former minister and late Jeevaraj Alva in the city.

Alva, who is an accused in the case, is at large ever since the CCB sleuths launched a crackdown against the drug haul in the state capital, targeting those who arrange rave parties.

Cases have been registered against 15 people so far in this connection and nine arrested, police sources said.

Diganth, as Diganth Manchale is popularly known, had made his debut in the Kannada film in ''Miss California'' in 2006. He has acted in many movies but remarkable among them are ''Gaalipata'', ''Pancharangi'' and Lifeu Ishtene and Parijata.

His wife Aindrita Ray, Bengali by origin, started her career in Kannada film industry with the movie ''Meravanige''. She is known for her performance in the movie ''Manasaare,'' in which she played a mentally challenged girl.