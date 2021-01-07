Drugs case: Actor Shwetha Kumari remanded in judicial custody

YouTube
    Mumbai, Jan 07: South Indian actor Shwetha Kumari, arrested in connection with a drug seizure case, was remanded in judicial custody by a court here on Thursday.

    Drugs case: Actor Shwetha Kumari gets judicial custody

    Kumari was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a hotel in Mira Bhayander area of neighbouring Thane district on Monday following the seizure 400 grams of mephedrone (MD).

    As her NCB custody ended on Thursday, she was produced before a magistrate court here, which remanded her in 14-day judicial custody because the probe agency did not press for her further remand.

    In reply to NCB, Karan Johar denies drugs being consumed at his house party

    As part of its crackdown against drug supply in Maharashtra and Goa, the probe agency had seized 400grams of MD on January 2.

    The investigation into the seizure led to the search of the hotel in Mira Bhayandar, following whichKumari was arrested. The NCB has been probing a drug related angle into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

    Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and suspected drug peddlers were arrested in the case. The siblings are currently out on bail.

