Drugged, thrown into canal by father in the name of honour killing in UP

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 06: In an apparent case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was drugged and thrown into a canal here by her father and his accomplices in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Parai village on Wednesday, they said.

The victim's father, Virpal, and another person were arrested in this connection based on a complaint by 23-year-old man Arjun, who was in a relationship with the woman, Chapar police station in-charge H Singh said.

Honour killing: Lady who married against family's wishes found dead

During interrogation, Virpal admitted that he gave his daughter an intoxicant and had her thrown her into the canal for "tarnishing the family's name", Singh said. The body of the woman is yet to be recovered, he added.

PTI