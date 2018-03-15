Drug trade row: Kejriwal apologises to Punjab leader Bikram Majithia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued a public apology to former Punjab minister and senior Akali Dal leader, Bikram Majithia, for his past allegations on the latter's alleged involvement in drug trade.

In his apology letter issued on the letterhead of Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal wrote, In the recent past I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now I've learnt that allegations are unfounded. Hence there should be no politics on such issues."

Finally Kejriwal "regretted" the damage caused to Majithia's esteem, and the hurt caused to the family and followers of the Akali leader.

Majithia tweeted a picture of the apology letter on Thursday and said wrote, ""Arvind Kejriwal has tendered an apology to me in the court, for all the baseless & false allegations he & his party levelled against me in drug issue. My mother suffered the most due to all this & this apology is vindication of her faith in Waheguru's power of justice. (sic)"

During the Punjab Assembly election campaigning in 2016, Kejriwal had time and again attacked the Punjab government and particularly Majithia for being hand in glove with the drug mafia in Punjab.

On May 20, 2016, that Majithia had filed a criminal defamation case against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, including party's Punjab affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh (now Rajya Sabha MP) and think tank Ashish Khetan for falsely involving him in drug trade and tarnishing his image.

The case is pending before the Amritsar judicial magistrate first class Arjun Singh.

OneIndia News

