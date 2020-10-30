Drug peddler Mohammad was just a benami for Bineesh Kodiyeri: ED

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 30: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI (M) state secretary. The agency alleged that 5he had pumped into a huge amount of funds into the account of drug peddler Anoop Mohammad.

Further the ED said that Mohammad was just a benami of Bineesh. He ensured funds from various sources for drug peddling. Bineesh who was arrested in Bengaluru has been remanded in ED custody for four days.

The ED also said that during questioning, Mohammad had admitted during interrogation that he was just a benami and Kodiyeri was the main financier for the drug racket. Fund trail investigation also found that a huge amount of unaccounted was regularly credited in Mohammad's account by Kodiyeri. Later the proceeds from the sale were deposited back in various accounts of Kodiyeri. The ED also said that this has been going on since 2017.

Drugs from Pakistan smuggled into India under garb of importing rock salt granules

Kodiyeri has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. More cases under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act will be slapped by the NCB.

National Conference claims 'Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence'|Oneindia News

Bineesh is the younger son of CPI (M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Bineesh had appeared for questioning before the ED in Bengaluru for the second time on Thursday, following his monetary links with Mohammad. It may be recalled that Bineesh had first appeared before the ED on October 6. However he left after complaining of uneasiness.