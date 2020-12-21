Sri Lankan boat with 100 kgs of Pak drugs intercepted by Coast Guard

Drugs from Pakistan: NIA charges one in Khalistan Liberation Force narco-terror case

Sandalwood drug case: Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani gets bail; walks out after 86 days

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB again in drugs case

In reply to NCB, Karan Johar denies drugs being consumed at his house party

Drug party busted: Nine women arrested in Kerala

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Idukki, Dec 21: Nine people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with a drugs party in a private resort here, police said on Monday

The party held on Sunday night saw least 60 people in attendance, disregarding the COVID-19 protocol, the police said.

The resort is owned by a local CPI leader and former panchayat president of Elapara, Shaji Kuttikatt.

Kuttikatt had told television channels that he had got the online booking for three rooms for a birthday party.

In reply to NCB, Karan Johar denies drugs being consumed at his house party

The organisers had assured that the party would be over by 8 pm and that they would disperse by then.

Eleven rooms had been booked online for the party.

Congress and BJP workers took out separate marches to the resort, demanding the arrest of all the accused.

The Congress has alleged that such parties have been held at the remote resort regularly and police had not taken any steps to stop it.

The nine have been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police told PTI.

Covid-19: India to decide whether to ban flights from UK amid new virus strain|Oneindia News

"There were at least 60 people who participated in the party and we are verifying it," Additional Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar said.

Huge quantities and varieties of drugs meant for consumption have been seized, he said.