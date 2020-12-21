YouTube
    Drug party busted: Nine women arrested in Kerala

    By
    |

    Idukki, Dec 21: Nine people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with a drugs party in a private resort here, police said on Monday

    The party held on Sunday night saw least 60 people in attendance, disregarding the COVID-19 protocol, the police said.

    Drug party busted: Nine women arrested in Kerala
    Representational Image

    The resort is owned by a local CPI leader and former panchayat president of Elapara, Shaji Kuttikatt.

    Kuttikatt had told television channels that he had got the online booking for three rooms for a birthday party.

    The organisers had assured that the party would be over by 8 pm and that they would disperse by then.

    Eleven rooms had been booked online for the party.

    Congress and BJP workers took out separate marches to the resort, demanding the arrest of all the accused.

    The Congress has alleged that such parties have been held at the remote resort regularly and police had not taken any steps to stop it.

    The nine have been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police told PTI.

      "There were at least 60 people who participated in the party and we are verifying it," Additional Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar said.

      Huge quantities and varieties of drugs meant for consumption have been seized, he said.

      Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
      X