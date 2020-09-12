Drug nexus in Bollywood: NCB raids 7 locations in Mumbai, Goa; agency to send summons to 25 celebs

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Sep 12: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids at almost seven locations in Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drug abuse angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Explained: What is physiological autopsy and why will CBI use it in Sushant Singh case

According to reports, a high-level meeting will take place at NCB Mumbai office later in the day to chart the next course of action in the case.

It is learnt that 25 Bollywood celebrities to be summoned in link with the drug probe. The names have been given by Showik and Rhea during their interrogation.

Rhea has also given names of the Bollywood parties where drugs were consumed. Further, she was questioned about her involvement and the role of other celebrities in the film industry.

Meanwhile, a special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail petitions of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea's legal team is expected to move the Bombay High Court on Monday.

Rhea, Showik Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were denied bail by the court.