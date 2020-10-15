Drug case: Bengaluru Police raid Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of Aditya Alva

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 15: Bengaluru Police on Thursday raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's residence at Mumbai in search of his brother-in-law Aditya Alva, who is wanted in a drug case. Aditya Alva was absconding in a drug case registered at Cottonpet police station.

"Vivek oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there....So a court warrant was obtained and the Central Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai," the officer told reporters. Police felt that the actor might be aware of his whereabouts and so the searches were carried out. However, they did not divulge the outcome of the raid.

Aditya Alva is the son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva. According to reports, he has been absent for the past one month ever since the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

More than 15 people have been arrested in this case including Sandalwood film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Thonse, and a few Nigerians. However, Police launched a crackdown on the drug traffickers, peddlers and consumers after the NCB arrested three people from Bengaluru two months ago with drug haul.