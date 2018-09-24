Dropping of ministers on health grounds 'laughable' when CM himself is ailing: Goa Congress chief

Panaji, Sep 24: The Goa Congress on Monday dubbed the dropping of two ministers from Manohar Parriker's cabinet as "laughable" as the Chief Minister himself is unwell and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Two Goa Ministers - Francis DeSouza and Pandurang Madkaikar - were dropped from the state cabinet today. The move came a day after BJP chief Amit Shah said that there would changes in the Goa Cabinet soon. No official reason has been given for their removal as yet, but both were not well and are currently undergoing treatment.

"If they are dropping ministers on health grounds, it's laughable. It's hypocrisy. When CM is on bed whose condition is worse than other two ministers and they are dropped on health grounds CM is continuing," Girish Chodankar, Goa Congress President, told ANI.

Francis DeSouza was the Urban development minister in the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's cabinet while Pandurang Madkaikar was the power minister. Both were not well and are currently undergoing treatment.

While DeSouza is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US, Madkaikar had suffered a brain stroke in June and has been at a Mumbai hospital since then, said reports.

They would be replaced by BJP's Nilesh Cabral, an MLA from South Goa district's Curchorem seat, and Milind Naik, a lawmaker from Mormugao seat. Amit Shah had on Sunday made it clear that Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi, will continue as Goa's Chief Minister. Shah, in a tweet, also said that changes in the Goa Cabinet would be made soon.