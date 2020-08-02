Drones, restrictions on outsiders, Covid-19 protocols in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 02: Security has been stepped up in Ayodhya ahead of the ceremony to lay the foundation stone on August 5 for the construction of the Ram temple.

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya have put in place several security arrangements, including Covid-19 protocols and preventive measures.

Elaborating security arrangements in the temple town before and during the bhoomi pujan ceremony, Deepak Kumar, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Ayodhya range, said "A protocol would be followed for the security of PM Modi during his visit to Ayodhya. A Covid-19 protocol has also been followed. Covid warriors will also be deployed."

"We are continuously keeping a watch across the VIP routes via drones. There are no movement restrictions for the people residing in Ayodhya. I urge people not to step outdoors to contain Covid-19. We will not let outsiders enter the city," he told ANI.

More than five people will not be allowed to gather at a place but shops can open in the temple town, the officer also said.

The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will be almost double the size of what was originally planned as its design was modified following the Supreme Court verdict last year, its architect said on Friday.

The temple, to be constructed in Nagara style of architecture, will have five domes instead of two as envisaged earlier to accommodate more number of devotees, the architect said.

The project is likely to be completed in the next three years once the work commences.

The 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on August 5, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend, as told by the members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, a trust formed to oversee its construction.