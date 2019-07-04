  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Drone that flew over Kishtwar jail still shrouded in mystery

    By
    |

    Srinagar, July 04: There was a major security scare in Jammu and Kashmir after a Chinese made drone was found flying over a high security jail.

    The small drone which had a camera fitted to it crashed into one of the watch-towers outside the high security district jail at Kishtwar. The CRPF personnel immediately cordoned off the area and informed the local police after the drone crashed.

    The drone that crashed outside the Kishtwar jail
    The drone that crashed outside the Kishtwar jail

    The matter is under investigation and the police are yet to ascertain where the drone came from. There is no confirmation whether the drone was part of any subversive activity, police sources said.

    Sea Guardian drones: Why US agreed to sell armed version of these deadly hunter-killers

    The jail has 101 inmates, which includes 25 terrorists.

    More DRONE News

    Read more about:

    drone kishtwar jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue