Drone that flew over Kishtwar jail still shrouded in mystery

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, July 04: There was a major security scare in Jammu and Kashmir after a Chinese made drone was found flying over a high security jail.

The small drone which had a camera fitted to it crashed into one of the watch-towers outside the high security district jail at Kishtwar. The CRPF personnel immediately cordoned off the area and informed the local police after the drone crashed.

The matter is under investigation and the police are yet to ascertain where the drone came from. There is no confirmation whether the drone was part of any subversive activity, police sources said.

The jail has 101 inmates, which includes 25 terrorists.