Drone alert sounded in 3 districts of Punjab: State on very high alert

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: A drone alert has been issued in three districts of Punjab. The alert was issued after inputs suggested the possibility of more drones carrying arms entering Punjab from Pakistan.

The alert has been issued in the districts of Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot. A letter written by the ADGP Law and Order has asked the police to carry their own weapons, uniforms and bedding, where sent during the operation until October 13.

Further, the Pathankot Civil Hospital has been directed to make necessary arrangements for any eventuality. The emergency unit has been told to stock blood and medicines apart from keeping 20 beds vacant. Similar orders have been issued in the case of the civil hospitals at Gurdaspur and Batala.

Drones spotted at border controlled by army base station in Pakistan

Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) were undertaken in Pathankot and Gurdaspur following the alert. There are over 5,000 police officials who are taking part in the search operations. The operations would continue for a couple of days more and a decision to this effect was taken following a meeting chaired by Punjab Police chief, Dinkar Gupta.

The team undertaking this operation involves the police, Air Force, military intelligence, National Investigation Agency and the Border Security Force. During the operation, the agencies shared inputs about the threat perception and also noted down the vulnerable points, top-level officials familiar with the operation informed OneIndia.

It may be recalled that the Ministry for Home Affairs has taken note of the drone sightings along the India-Pakistan border. While the National Investigation Agency is probing the case after drones had dropped off arms and ammunition, it has now been revealed that it was the Pakistan Army which was behind this incident.

The Punjab Police had earlier said that attempts were on by Pakistan to conduct an aerial survey. Another officer with the National Investigation Agency tells OneIndia that Pakistan continues to survey the area so that it could send another consignment of arms.

The National Technical Research Organisation too is working on this case and will check on the frequency on which the drones have been operating along with the border areas. The NTRO's role would be crucial in determining in finding out the base stations which have been controlling these drones.

More Pakistan drones sighted: Mischief or attempt to survey?

This is not the job of a terrorist group. It is clearly the Pakistan establishment which is behind these incidents, sources also informed. They are repeatedly surveying the area and are looking to drop more arms and ammunition.

In the previous operation, they had dropped off arms and had tasked the Khalistan Zindabad Force to collect the same. The arms were meant to be transported into Jammu and Kashmir and supplied to the terrorists over there.