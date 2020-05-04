  • search
    Driving out today during lockdown 3.0: Here is what you should know

    New Delhi, May 04: While announcing the third phase of the lockdown, new guidelines have been announced by the Centre and state governments.

    The government has allowed private vehicles on the road during the lockdown. However the ban on commercial vehicles such as auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, app based cabs will continue in the red zone. Cabs ferrying employees in essential sectors would however be allowed.

    In the case of four wheelers, the number of passengers allowed has been raised to three from the earlier two. Now a driver can carry a maximum of two or more occupants in a car during the lockdown.

    For two wheelers only the rider will be allowed to ply. No pillion will be allowed. There would however be no vehicle movement in the containment zones.

    In certain red zones, some of the governments have allowed to open offices. Hence people commuting to those offices will be able to take their vehicles out. However the guidelines must be followed. However necessary passes will be allowed for travel in red zones.

    However many governments have imposed Section 144 in the red zones. This would mean that no movement of vehicles will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am. The only vehicle allowed at this time would be of the healthcare workers.

    Anyone found violating these norms will face prosecution under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 10:44 [IST]
